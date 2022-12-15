REG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.53, changing hands as low as $63.28 per share. Regency Centers Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REG's low point in its 52 week range is $51.97 per share, with $78.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.38. The REG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

