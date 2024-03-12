Refund Riches: 3 Stocks to Buy With Your Tax Windfall

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The US tax refund season brings positive news as the average IRS tax refund, currently at $3,182, reflects a 5.1% increase from last year. Despite a slight dip of 1.7% in the number of tax returns filed the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reports a smooth and efficient start to tax filing season. With no major issues reported, the IRS assures that all systems are running well. While the number of tax refunds issued is down by 13.7% from the previous year, the total amount refunded remains substantial at nearly $115.5 billion, showcasing a resilient and positive economic outlook for the current tax season. If you are looking to put your newfound cash from your tax refund into stocks, these three companies are the place to do that.

Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is one of the largest renewable energy owners in the U.S. The company operates approximately 6,000 net MW of wind, solar and energy storage projects. CWEN has amassed a valuation of $22.56 with a strong five-year valuation increase of 53.26%.

Financially, CWEN improved in every metric during Q3 2023. CWEN reported $37 million in net income, marking a year-over-year (YOY) increase of 208.33%. Net profit margin also received a massive surge of $14.86, increasing over 231.70% YOY. Overall, Q3 2023 proved successful for CWEN, outperforming previous years on Cash from operations and financing.

CWEN is set up for success through recent announcements of expansion plans. The company sold its thermal business in 2022, generating $1.35 billion in cash. It has been steadily putting money to work by acquiring renewable energy assets. As CWEN continues to emphasize expansion, expect its valuation to climb. If this is one of the stocks you buy with your tax refund it could grow massively years into the future.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been a beverage company selling soft and nonalcoholic beverages since 1886. It owns and markets various brands including, Coke, Fanta and Sprite. Coca-Cola owns 43.7% of the global nonalcoholic beverages market making Coca-Cola the largest beverage brand in the world. This also means it enjoys historically stable profits.

Coca-Cola reports substantial revenues of $45.75 billion with a YOY increase of 6.39% in fiscal year 2023. Diluted EPS rose 12.79% to $2.47 in 2023. Additionally, net incomes grew from $9.54 billion in 2022 to $10.71 billion in 2023. Coca-Cola reported a levered FCF margin of 10.63% beating the industry average of 5.23% by nearly 103.43% expressing Coca-Cola’s true dominance in its industry.

Coca-Cola implemented its new business strategy for the past five years focusing on consumer acquisition, gaining market share, maintaining strong system economics and strengthening its impact on stakeholders. The company operates in more than 200 countries and territories throughout the world with 200 types of drinks. KO looks like it will grow and maintain profitability for a lot longer, if you buy it with your tax windfall you should plan to own it long-term.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) specializes in developing and manufacturing robotic products used to enhance clinical outcomes for patients through surgery. Their flagship product is the da Vinci Surgical System, which assists surgeons in performing intricate procedures with greater precision and control.

At the end of 2023, ISRG’s annual revenue reached $7.12 billion, marking a 14.49% increase YOY. Its net income rose to $1.8 billion, marking a 35.98% increase. And, Intuitive Surgical’s net profit margin was 25.24% this past year.

Intuitive Surgical’s stock is poised for growth following the submission of an FDA 510(k) clearance application for its advanced da Vinci 5 multiport surgical robot. The company’s robotic surgical system, which has the da Vinci 5, X, Xi, SP and Ion, offers various applications. With FDA approval expected soon after successful IDE trials, the stock can be anticipated for a boost. Intuitive Surgical has also been expanding production facilities, moving its systems to Atlanta, and opening new plants in California, setting the stage for a significant addition to its innovative portfolio later this year.

