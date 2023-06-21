Reformer fire quickly put out at Exxon Baytown, Texas, refinery -sources

Adds company comment

HOUSTON, June 21 (Reuters) - A fire on a reformer at Exxon Mobil Corp's XOM.N 564,440 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery was quickly extinguished on Wednesday, said people familiar with plant operations.

The fire was put out a few minutes after it began on Wednesday afternoon on the 65,000-bpd Hydroformer 4, the sources said. No injuries were reported.

Exxon spokesperson Lauren Kight said the company does not comment on the status of specific refinery units.

"We're continuing to meet our contractual commitments," Kight said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Tom Hogue)

