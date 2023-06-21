Reformer fire quickly put out at Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery -sources

HOUSTON, June 21 (Reuters) - A fire on a reformer at Exxon Mobil Corp's XOM.N 564,440 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas refinery was quickly extinguished on Wednesday, said people familiar with plant operations.

The fire was put out a few minutes after it began on Wednesday afternoon on the 65,000-bpd Hydroformer 4, the sources said. No injuries were reported.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

