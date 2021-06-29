Reflecting on Walgreens Boots Alliance's (NASDAQ:WBA) Share Price Returns Over The Last Five Years

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 37% over a half decade.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over five years Walgreens Boots Alliance's earnings per share dropped significantly, falling to a loss, with the share price also lower. The recent extraordinary items contributed to this situation. At present it's hard to make valid comparisons between EPS and the share price. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Walgreens Boots Alliance the TSR over the last 5 years was -28%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Walgreens Boots Alliance shareholders gained a total return of 28% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 5% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Walgreens Boots Alliance better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Walgreens Boots Alliance (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

