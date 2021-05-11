Reflecting on Theravance Biopharma's (NASDAQ:TBPH) Share Price Returns Over The Last Year

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) share price slid 33% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 51%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 25% in that time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 8.4% in thirty days. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Theravance Biopharma wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Theravance Biopharma's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 25%. That's not what investors generally want to see. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 33% in that time. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. It's hard to escape the conclusion that buyers must envision either growth down the track, cost cutting, or both.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:TBPH Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

Take a more thorough look at Theravance Biopharma's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Theravance Biopharma had a tough year, with a total loss of 33%, against a market gain of about 51%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.1% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Theravance Biopharma better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Theravance Biopharma has 5 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

