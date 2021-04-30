Reflecting on Puma Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:PBYI) Share Price Returns Over The Last Three Years

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 84%. That would be a disturbing experience. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 15% in the last 90 days.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Because Puma Biotechnology made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Puma Biotechnology saw its revenue grow by 25% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 23% per year, in the same time? You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:PBYI Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

This free interactive report on Puma Biotechnology's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 55% in the last year, Puma Biotechnology shareholders lost 1.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 10% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Puma Biotechnology better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Puma Biotechnology (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

