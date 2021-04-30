Reflecting on PBF Energy's (NYSE:PBF) Share Price Returns Over The Last Three Years

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 70% in the last quarter. But over the last three years we've seen a quite serious decline. Regrettably, the share price slid 63% in that period. So the improvement may be a real relief to some. While many would remain nervous, there could be further gains if the business can put its best foot forward.

PBF Energy isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years PBF Energy saw its revenue shrink by 13% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. With revenue in decline, and profit but a dream, we can understand why the share price has been declining at 18% per year. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, now may be the low ebb for the company. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and can't grow revenues. But any company is worth looking at when it makes a maiden profit.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:PBF Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think PBF Energy will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered PBF Energy's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. PBF Energy's TSR of was a loss of 60% for the 3 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

PBF Energy shareholders gained a total return of 26% during the year. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 7% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with PBF Energy (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

