Reflecting on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings' (NASDAQ:CRBP) Share Price Returns Over The Last Three Years

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) share price up 17% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 73% in that time. So it sure is nice to see a bit of an improvement. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings saw its revenue grow by 38% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 20% a year in the same time period. You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:CRBP Earnings and Revenue Growth April 13th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 70%, against a market gain of about 61%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

