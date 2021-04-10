Reflecting on Catalyst Biosciences' (NASDAQ:CBIO) Share Price Returns Over The Last Three Years

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But really bad investments should be rare. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 80%. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. Furthermore, it's down 17% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Catalyst Biosciences wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, Catalyst Biosciences grew revenue at 120% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 22% per year, in the same time? The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:CBIO Earnings and Revenue Growth April 10th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Catalyst Biosciences provided a TSR of 2.6% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 12% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Catalyst Biosciences better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Catalyst Biosciences (3 are significant) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

