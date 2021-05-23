Reflecting on Bright Scholar Education Holdings' (NYSE:BEDU) Share Price Returns Over The Last Three Years

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really bad investments should be rare. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU), who have seen the share price tank a massive 79% over a three year period. That would be a disturbing experience. And over the last year the share price fell 42%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 38% in the last 90 days.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years that the share price fell, Bright Scholar Education Holdings' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 33% each year. This change in EPS is reasonably close to the 40% average annual decrease in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time, despite the disappointment. In this case, it seems that the EPS is guiding the share price.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:BEDU Earnings Per Share Growth May 23rd 2021

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

A Different Perspective

Bright Scholar Education Holdings shareholders are down 41% for the year, (even including dividends), but the broader market is up 48%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 21% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Bright Scholar Education Holdings (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Of course Bright Scholar Education Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.