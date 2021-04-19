Reflecting on Athenex's (NASDAQ:ATNX) Share Price Returns Over The Last Three Years

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), who have seen the share price tank a massive 76% over a three year period. That might cause some serious doubts about the merits of the initial decision to buy the stock, to put it mildly. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 55% lower in that time. Furthermore, it's down 64% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Because Athenex made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Athenex saw its revenue grow by 33% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 21% a year in the same time period. The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:ATNX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 19th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Athenex will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Athenex shareholders are down 55% for the year, but the broader market is up 57%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 21% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Athenex better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Athenex that you should be aware of before investing here.

Athenex is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

