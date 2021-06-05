Reflecting on Arbutus Biopharma's (NASDAQ:ABUS) Share Price Returns Over The Last Three Years

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) shareholders. So they might be feeling emotional about the 51% share price collapse, in that time. Furthermore, it's down 11% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Given that Arbutus Biopharma didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years, Arbutus Biopharma's revenue dropped 14% per year. That is not a good result. The share price decline of 15% compound, over three years, is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. Of course, it's the future that will determine whether today's price is a good one. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and can't grow revenues. But any company is worth looking at when it makes a maiden profit.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:ABUS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 5th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Arbutus Biopharma shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 43% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 3% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Arbutus Biopharma (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

