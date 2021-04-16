Reflecting on Amicus Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:FOLD) Share Price Returns Over The Last Three Years

This week we saw the Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) share price climb by 11%. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. In fact, the share price is down 29% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

Amicus Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Amicus Therapeutics saw its revenue grow by 56% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. While its revenue increased, the share price dropped at a rate of 9% per year. That seems like an unlucky result for holders. It's possible that the prior share price assumed unrealistically high future growth. Still, with high hopes now tempered, now might prove to be an opportunity to buy.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:FOLD Earnings and Revenue Growth April 16th 2021

Amicus Therapeutics is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Amicus Therapeutics in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Amicus Therapeutics shareholders are down 2.6% for the year, but the market itself is up 60%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 5% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Amicus Therapeutics , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

