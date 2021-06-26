Reflecting on American Public Education's (NASDAQ:APEI) Share Price Returns Over The Last Three Years

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) shareholders, since the share price is down 33% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 65%. Furthermore, it's down 24% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, American Public Education actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 7.4% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

It's worth taking a look at other metrics, because the EPS growth doesn't seem to match with the falling share price.

The company has kept revenue pretty healthy over the last three years, so we doubt that explains the falling share price. We're not entirely sure why the share price is dropped, but it does seem likely investors have become less optimistic about the business.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:APEI Earnings and Revenue Growth June 26th 2021

A Different Perspective

American Public Education shareholders are down 0.1% for the year, but the market itself is up 48%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.03% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand American Public Education better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for American Public Education you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

