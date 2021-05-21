Reflecting on Adaptimmune Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ADAP) Share Price Returns Over The Last Three Years

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been disappointing. Tragically, the share price declined 61% in that time. So it's good to see it climbing back up. Perhaps the company has turned over a new leaf.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years Adaptimmune Therapeutics saw its revenue shrink by 89% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this business performance by sending the share price down 17% (annualized) in the same time period. When revenue is dropping, and losses are still costing, and the share price sinking fast, it's fair to ask if something is remiss. It could be a while before the company repays long suffering shareholders with share price gains.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:ADAP Earnings and Revenue Growth May 21st 2021

A Different Perspective

Investors in Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a tough year, with a total loss of 13%, against a market gain of about 48%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Adaptimmune Therapeutics has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

