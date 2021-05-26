US Markets
TRI

Refinitiv boss David Craig to leave parent LSEG end of year

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London Stock Exchange Group said on Wednesday David Craig, chief executive officer of its Refinitiv data and analytics business, would be leaving the group at the end of 2021 and has promoted Andrea Remyn Stone to succeed him.

May 26 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L said on Wednesday David Craig, chief executive officer of its Refinitiv data and analytics business, would be leaving the group at the end of 2021 and has promoted Andrea Remyn Stone to succeed him.

The London bourse operator had completed its $27 billion purchase of Refinitiv earlier this year. Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, the parent company of Reuters News, holds a 15% stake in LSEG following the Refinitiv deal.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRI BX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular