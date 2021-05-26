Refinitiv boss David Craig to leave parent LSEG end of year

May 26 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L said on Wednesday David Craig, chief executive officer of its Refinitiv data and analytics business, would be leaving the group at the end of 2021 and has promoted Andrea Remyn Stone to succeed him.

The London bourse operator had completed its $27 billion purchase of Refinitiv earlier this year. Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, the parent company of Reuters News, holds a 15% stake in LSEG following the Refinitiv deal.

