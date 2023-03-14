EDF

Refinery strike continues for seventh day at TotalEnergies - company

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

March 14, 2023 — 04:24 am EDT

Written by Forrest Crellin for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - More than a third of operators at TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA French refineries and depots were on strike Tuesday morning as the strike against the government's planned changes to its pension system continued for the seventh day, a company spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

