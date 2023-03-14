Refinery strike continues for seventh day at TotalEnergies - company

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - More than a third of operators at TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA French refineries and depots were on strike Tuesday morning as the strike against the government's planned changes to its pension system continued for the seventh day, a company spokesperson said.

