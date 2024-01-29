Refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl operates normally after drone incident - governor

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl is operating normally after an attempted drone attack earlier on Monday, regional governor Mikhail Yevrayev said.

The explosives carried by the drone - which had been jammed by air defences - have been disabled and no longer pose a threat, he said on the Telegram messaging app.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.