Refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl operates normally after drone incident - governor

January 29, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl is operating normally after an attempted drone attack earlier on Monday, regional governor Mikhail Yevrayev said.

The explosives carried by the drone - which had been jammed by air defences - have been disabled and no longer pose a threat, he said on the Telegram messaging app.

