Refiner Valero's quarterly loss narrows as fuel demand recovers

Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp's VLO.N losses narrowed for the three months to December from the previous quarter on Thursday, as fuel demand slightly recovered on easing COVID-19 restrictions in some parts of the world.

Crude prices have continued to climb after rallying more than 20% in the last quarter, driven by optimism over the development of COVID-19 vaccines.

"We expect to see continued improvement in product demand with widespread vaccine distribution around the world," Chief Executive Officer Joe Gorder said in a statement.

Valero, the first U.S. refiner to post fourth-quarter results, said refining throughput, or the amount of crude it processed, rose about 1% to 2.6 million barrels per day, from third-quarter.

Adjusted net loss attributable to Valero stockholders narrowed to $429 million, or $1.06 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $472 million, or $1.16 per share, in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

