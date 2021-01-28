US Markets
Refiner Valero's quarterly loss narrows as fuel demand recovers

Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp's VLO.N losses narrowed for the three months to December from the previous quarter on Thursday as fuel demand slightly recovered.

Adjusted net loss attributable to Valero stockholders narrowed to $429 million, or $1.06 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $472 million, or $1.16 per share, in the third quarter.

