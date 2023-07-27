Refiner Valero reports lower quarterly profit

July 27 (Reuters) - Refiner Valero Energy Corp VLO.N reported a fall in second-quarter profit as improved fuel supplies and slowing economic activity compressed its margins.

Net income attributable to the company's stockholders was $1.9 billion, or $5.40 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $4.7 billion, or $11.57 per share, a year earlier.

