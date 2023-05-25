Refiner PKN Orlen's Q2 profit poised for decline after Q1 surge

Updates throughout with company comment on Q2 outlook

GDANSK, May 25 (Reuters) - Consolidation boosted Poland's largest refiner PKN Orlen's PKN.WA first-quarter net profit more than three-fold, it said on Thursday, but predicted lower margins linked to the absence of Russian crude would contribute to a second-quarter decline.

Stronger sales following the consolidation of its Lotos and PGNiG refining business agreed last year boosted first quarter profit to 9.01 billion zlotys ($2.18 billion).

Revenue also jumped more than two-fold to 110.27 billion zlotys, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were 15.45 billion zlotys, compared with 4.93 billion zlotys a year earlier.

State-controlled Orlen said that operating profit would decline in the second quarter compared to the first as refining margins and volumes shrank and the macroeconomic environment in upstream operations worsened.

During the first quarter, Orlen's total sales volumes in the refining segment rose by 26% to 7.4 million tonnes, mainly due to higher sales in Poland, while refining margins jumped to $18.3 per barrel of crude oil from $6.0 a year earlier.

"On the quarterly basis, we expect a decline in operating profit in the second quarter," Konrad Wlodarczyk, director of investor relations at PKN Orlen told a news briefing.

Since late February, PKN Orlen's Polish refineries have stopped processing Russian crude and lost the benefit of relatively cheap fuel stock following a European Union embargo on Russian fuel imports.

The company, however, is still using Russian crude in its Czech refineries under a contract with Rosneft for 5 million tonnes annually that is set expire in the middle of 2025, Wlodarczyk said.

($1 = 4.1422 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Marek Strzelecki; Additional reporting by Anna Banacka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Sonia Cheema and Barbara Lewis)

