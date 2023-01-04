Refiner PKN Orlen to cut Russian oil imports to 10% as of February

WARSAW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Poland's energy group PKN Orlen PKN.WA will reduce to about 10% the share of Russian oil in the feedstock for its refineries starting next month, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Orlen said earlier its supply contract with Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, expires this month and from February onwards Poland's top refiner will have one contract left for Russian oil supplies with Russian oil and gas company Tatneft.

"As of February, only about 10% of oil processed by the group refineries, will be coming from Russia," Grzegorz Markiewicz, executive director of trading at PKN Orlen told reporters.

Markiewicz did not disclose monthly volumes to be shipped from Russia.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree banning from Feb. 1 oil exports to countries observing a price cap on Russian seaborne crude agreed last month by the Group of Seven nations and allies, including Poland.

However, since Russia's invasion of Ukraine Poland has been gradually reducing Russian oil imports and has stopped taking seaborne deliveries, which are subject to an European Union embargo.

Orlen has said it has secured alternative oil supplies and Poland declares it is ready to stop buying Russian oil entirely if EU sanctions are widened to include pipeline supplies.

The total capacity of Orlen refineries in Poland, the Czech Republic and Lithuania exceeds 45 million tonnes of oil per year. In November, PKN Orlen said 70% of oil delivered to its refineries was coming from non-Russian sources.

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Marek.Strzelecki@thomsonreuters.com;))

