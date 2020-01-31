Refiner Phillips 66 quarterly profit slumps 70%

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 reported a 70% plunge in quarterly profit on Friday, hit by lower margins and higher turnaround activity. Adjusted earnings fell to $689 million, or $1.54 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.26 billion or $4.87 per share, a year earlier. [nBw9B722Ha] (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2439, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2439;)) Keywords: PHILLIPS 66 RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.