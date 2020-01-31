US Markets

Refiner Phillips 66 quarterly profit slumps 70%

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

U.S. refiner Phillips 66 reported a 70% plunge in quarterly profit on Friday, hit by lower margins and higher turnaround activity.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 reported a 70% plunge in quarterly profit on Friday, hit by lower margins and higher turnaround activity. Adjusted earnings fell to $689 million, or $1.54 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.26 billion or $4.87 per share, a year earlier. [nBw9B722Ha] (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2439, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2439;)) Keywords: PHILLIPS 66 RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular