Refiner Phillips 66 posts third-quarter profit below estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

October 27, 2023 — 07:35 am EDT

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Adds details on results throughout

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 PSX.N reported a third-quarter profit on Friday that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower refining margins.

The company's realized margins fell to $18.96 per barrel in the quarter from $26.87 per barrel a year earlier.

Phillips 66's shares fell 1.1% to $108.86 in premarket trading.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $4.63 per share in the third quarter, compared with estimates of $4.76, according to LSEG data.

Phillips 66 said it was on track to exceed the $10 billion to $12 billion target on share repurchases and dividends, increasing it to $13 billion to $15 billion.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

