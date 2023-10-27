Refiner Phillips 66 posts third-quarter profit below estimates

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Refiner Phillips 66 PSX.N reported a third-quarter profit on Friday that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by maintenance activities that hit throughput volumes.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $4.63 per share in the quarter, compared with estimates of $4.76, according to LSEG data.

