Refiner Phillips 66 joins rivals in posting sky-high profit

Credit: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

January 31, 2023 — 07:04 am EST

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 PSX.N on Tuesday became the latest refiner to post bumper quarterly profit, as higher fuel demand boosted margins.

The Houston, Texas-based refiner's earnings stood at $1.9 billion, or $3.97 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.3 billion, or $2.88 per share, a year earlier.

