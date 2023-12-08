Refiner Phillips 66 forecasts lower spending in 2024

Adds details in paragraphs 2-5

Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 PSX.N on Friday forecast lower spending in 2024, days after Elliott Investment Management sought a revamp of its board to boost lagging performance.

The company said it plans to invest $1.1 billion in its refining segment.

In November, the activist investment firm revealed a $1 billion stake in Phillips 66 and criticized its refining operations saying that management had taken its "eye off the ball" by letting operating expenses soar.

The company forecast its 2024 capital expenditure at $2.2 billion, compared with its estimated 2023 spending of $2.5 billion.

Global demand for fuel has remained stable amid supply cuts by OPEC+ countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

