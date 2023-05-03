Refiner Phillips 66 beats quarterly profit on higher margins

Adds details on the results

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 PSX.N beat Wall Street estimate for first-quarter profit on Wednesday, joining rivals in gaining from elevated margins on sustained fuel demand amid tight crude supplies.

Profits from turning crude oil into gasoline, diesel and jet fuel are surging as supplies remain tight due to pandemic-era closure of facilities and a recovery in demand.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year has further tightened supplies and supported the jump in margins.

The company said realized margins rose to $20.72 per barrel in the first-quarter from $10.83 per barrel a year earlier.

The Houston-based refiner reported adjusted earnings of $4.21 per share for the three months ended March 31, compared with average analyst estimate of $3.56, according to Refinitiv data.

