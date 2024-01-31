Refiner Phillips 66 beats quarterly profit estimates

Adds details on results from paragraph 2

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Refiner Phillips 66 PSX.N beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, helped by sustained fuel demand and strong performance in its midstream and chemicals unit.

Global fuel supplies have remained constrained despite a rise in refining capacity, due to production cuts by OPEC+ countries and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Rivals Valero Energy VLO.N and Marathon Petroleum MPC.N have also topped Wall Street's expectations with stronger-than-expected margins.

Earnings from Phillips's chemicals segment more than doubled, to $106 million.

The company said its realized margins fell to $14.41 per barrel in the second quarter, from last year's $19.73 per barrel for the same period.

The Houston, Texas-based refiner reported adjusted earnings of $3.09 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.35 per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.