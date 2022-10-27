Refiner PBF Energy's profit surges on fuel demand boost

Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner PBF Energy Inc PBF.N reported a jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by robust demand for fuel and refined products.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based refiner said net income attributable to stockholders stood at $1.06 billion, or $8.40 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $59.1 million, or 49 cents per share, last year.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

