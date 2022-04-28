US Markets
PBF

Refiner PBF Energy reports adjusted profit on robust fuel demand

Contributor
Ruhi Soni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

U.S. refiner PBF Energy Inc on Thursday reported adjusted first-quarter profit compared to year-ago loss, benefiting from a higher demand for fuel and refined products.

Adds details on throughput, gross margin

April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner PBF Energy Inc PBF.N on Thursday reported adjusted first-quarter profit compared to year-ago loss, benefiting from a higher demand for fuel and refined products.

Refiners look to benefit as demand for gasoline and distillates - diesel, jet fuel and heating oil - rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels, while sanctions on Russia tightened overall crude supplies.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based refiner said its total throughput, or the amount of crude oil and feedstocks processed, was up 11.6% at 74.9 million barrels.

Its gross refining margin, excluding special items, rose to $850.7 million from $244.6 million a year ago.

"Looking ahead, demand is continuing to grow. Global product inventories are tight across the board. With these factors as a backdrop, the outlook for refining in 2022 and beyond, especially domestic refining, is favorable," Chief Executive Tom Nimbley said.

Net loss attributable to PBF Energy was $21.1 million, or 18 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared to $41.3 million, or 34 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, income from operations was $141.3 million compared to a loss of $317.8 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PBF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular