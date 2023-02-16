Refiner PBF Energy posts bumper quarterly profit on upbeat demand

Adds details on the joint venture

Feb 16 (Reuters) - PBF Energy Inc PBF.N posted a jump in its fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as the U.S. refiner benefited from strong demand for fuel and refined products on the back of tight global supply.

U.S. refiners last year benefited from increased exports after their European counterparts cut runs due to a surge in European natural gas prices to save costs.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based refiner said its net income attributable to stockholders rose to $637.8 million, or $4.86 per share, in the three-month period ended Dec. 31, from $165.3 million, or $1.36 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The company said it entered a 50-50 venture with Eni Sustainable Mobility ENI.MI, a unit of Italy's energy giant Eni ENI.MI, for St. Bernard renewables project.

Eni will contribute capital totaling $835 million, excluding working capital, plus up to an additional $50 million that is subject to the achievement of project milestones, PBF said in a statement.

