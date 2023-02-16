Refiner PBF Energy posts bumper fourth-quarter profit

Feb 16 (Reuters) - PBF Energy Inc PBF.N on Thursday posted a jump in its fourth-quarter profit as the U.S. refiner benefited from strong demand for fuel and refined products amid tight supplies.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based refiner said net income attributable to stockholders rose to $637.8 million, or $4.86 per share, in the three months ended Dec.31, from $165.3 million, or $1.36 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The company said it entered into a 50-50 joint venture with Eni Sustainable Mobility for St. Bernard Renewables project.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

