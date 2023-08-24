Refiner Orlen sees lower oil prices, refining margins as Q2 profit beat expectations

By Mateusz Rabiega

GDANSK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Poland's largest refiner Orlen PKN.WA said on Thursday it expects a yearly decline in oil prices for the full year of 2023, as it posted a 27% year-on-year rise in its second-quarter net profit.

The refiner sees Brent crude oil prices going lower to an average yearly level of about $80 per barrel, pushed down by higher OPEC spare capacity and strong growth in supply from non-OPEC+ countries.

Orlen also estimates that the yearly refining margins are to follow the downward trend and decline to about $15 per barrel.

The company's quarterly net profit surged to 4.59 billion zlotys ($1.12 billion), boosted by the consolidation of the refining and gas businesses of Grupa Lotos and PGNiG following mergers last year.

The second-quarter results exceeded market expectations, revenue jumped 29% to 74.62 billion zlotys, supported by higher sales volumes at lower quotations of refining products, petrochemicals, and hydrocarbons.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to 8.24 billion zlotys, compared with last year's 6.67 billion zlotys.

In the second quarter, Orlen's total sales volumes in the refining segment rose yearly by 36% to 8.0 million metric tons.

Compared with the previous quarter, the refiner's profit declined as refining margins shrank from $18.30 per barrel to $13.80 per barrel.

Orlen predicted in May that profitability was likely to slump as its Polish refineries stopped processing Russian crude in late February and lost the benefit of relatively cheap fuel stocks following a European Union embargo on Russian fuel imports.

The company, however, is still using Russian crude in its Czech refineries under a contract with Rosneft for five million tons a year that is set to expire in the middle of 2025.

In October last year, shareholders of Polish gas company PGNiG approved its takeover by Orlen, which months earlier had merged with smaller rival Lotos to create central Europe's biggest integrated oil refiner.

Orlen shares dropped as much as 2.4%, as analysts pointed to lower growth of net cash, and the temporary nature of the rise in the profitability of gas sales.

"Most of the profit was generated by natural gas division, which was mostly a temporary phenomenon caused by rapidly falling natural gas wholesale prices", said Erste Group's Tamas Pletser.

($1 = 4.1063 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Christopher Cushing & Simon Cameron-Moore)

