Refiner Orlen Q2 profit rises 27% y/y on consolidation boost

GDANSK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Poland's largest refiner Orlen PKN.WA said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit rose 27% year-on-year due to higher sales resulting from consolidation of acquired Lotos and PGNiG businesses.

The quarterly results exceeded market expectations, as revenue surged 29% to 74.62 billion zlotys ($18.17 billion).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to 8.24 billion zlotys, compared with last year's 6.67 billion zlotys.

($1 = 4.1067 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Mateusz.Rabiega@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 67 57;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.