Refiner Orlen Q2 profit rises 27% y/y on consolidation boost

August 24, 2023 — 01:20 am EDT

Written by Mateusz Rabiega for Reuters ->

GDANSK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Poland's largest refiner Orlen PKN.WA said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit rose 27% year-on-year due to higher sales resulting from consolidation of acquired Lotos and PGNiG businesses.

The quarterly results exceeded market expectations, as revenue surged 29% to 74.62 billion zlotys ($18.17 billion).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to 8.24 billion zlotys, compared with last year's 6.67 billion zlotys.

($1 = 4.1067 zlotys)

