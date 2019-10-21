Refiner Nynas suspends imports of Venezuelan oil due to sanctions -sources

By Marianna Parraga

Oct 21 (Reuters) - European refiner Nynas AB has suspended purchases of Venezuelan crude following changes to a license allowing it to operate under U.S. sanctions, two sources with knowledge of the decision told Reuters on Monday.

Nynas, partially owned by Venezuela's state-run PDVSA, operates specialty refineries in Sweden, Germany and England mostly for asphalt production.

In January, the refiner received a license from the United States allowing it to operate under sanctions imposed on its parent company, PDVSA. But the Treasury Department last week introduced changes to the original permit.

The modified version of license 13D, which now allows Nynas to operate through April 2020, says it does not authorize "any transactions or dealings related to the purchase or acquisition of Venezuelan-origin petroleum or petroleum products, directly or indirectly, by Nynas or any of its subsidiaries."

Lawyers from PDVSA and Nynas analyzed the license's wording and last Friday decided Nynas could not take any more cargoes of Venezuelan crude, according to the sources.

"They are not taking any more cargoes for now," a PDVSA executive said. "This might be as harmful for us as for Europe's asphalt market."

The suspension of the supply contract between PDVSA and Nynas could add more trouble to the Venezuelan firm's mounting inventories of unsold oil while constraining its cash flow. Nynas is one of only two buyers of PDVSA's Western crudes left after sanctions and among the few cash-payer customers to the state-run oil company.

PDVSA and Nynas did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Nynas mostly buys and processes naphthenic crudes, which are good for asphalt production and also are difficult to source. Venezuela's Western crude grades have traditionally been Nynas' primary source of oil.

In an annual report released in April, Nynas said its sales volumes last year were "heavily impacted" by crude supply constraints.

"Against the background of the uncertainty prevailing in Venezuela, Nynas is continuing to increase the quantity of crude that it purchases from non Venezuelan sources," it added in the report.

The U.S. Treasury Department has yet to issue this month a notification on the renewal of a separate license that has allowed U.S. producer Chevron Corp CVX.N and a group of U.S. oil service companies to operate in Venezuela since sanctions were imposed in January.

In the meantime, Chevron is scheduled to take a cargo of Venezuelan crude this month, according to a PDVSA document seen by Reuters last week.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by David Gaffen and David Gregorio)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +5255 5282 7159; Reuters Messaging: marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.