Refiner Marathon Petroleum posts smaller adjusted loss

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N reported a smaller adjusted loss for the first quarter on Tuesday, from the previous three-month period, as the mass rollout of COVID-19 vaccines helped drive a rebound in fuel demand.

Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon said adjusted net loss narrowed to $132 million, or 20 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $608 million, or 94 cents per share, in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.