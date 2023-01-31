Energy
Refiner Marathon Petroleum beats quarterly profit estimates

January 31, 2023 — 06:43 am EST

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N on Tuesday beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit as refining margins soared amid tight supplies and higher demand for refined products.

The Findlay, Ohio-based refiner said adjusted net income stood at $3.1 billion, or $6.65 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $5.67 per share.

