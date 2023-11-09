Refiner Citgo posts 19% gain in Q3 profit on higher throughput

Adds details, CEO comment

HOUSTON Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Citgo Petroleum on Thursday posted third quarter net profit of $567 million, up 19% from the $477 million earned in same quarter a year ago.

Earnings rose on higher utilization rates and strong margins on motor fuel sales, the Venezuela-owned company said in a statement.

Its utilization rate, or how much oil its plants were able to process compared with full capacity, climbed to 95% last quarter, from 89% in same quarter a year ago.

"We delivered another solid quarter both operationally and financially," said CEO Carlos Jorda.

Results mirrored those of other U.S. refiners that last quarter have delivered strong earnings from producing gasoline, diesel and jet fuel and by running their plants near-full capacity.

Strong performance by Citgo's three U.S. refineries allowed the company to increase its liquidity and pay a $1.12 billion dividend to its Citgo Holding parent. It ended the quarter with $3.86 billion in cash and untapped borrowing.

Through the first nine months this year, Citgo earned nearly $1.9 billion, compared with $2 billion in the same period last year.

This year's gains have come as the company faces a court-auction that could force a breakup of the Houston-based refiner. The auction started last month and a second-round of bids are due in January.

The forced auction of shares in a parent company whose only asset is Citgo would raise proceeds to pay Venezuela-linked creditors owed billions of dollars.

Three U.S. refiners - Marathon Petroleum MPC.N, HF Sinclair DINO.N and PBF Energy PBF.N - have signaled they are either not interested in a bid for the shares or are not looking to acquisitions to expand.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Gary.McWilliams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.