Refiner Citgo Petroleum posts 19% gain in third-quarter profit on higher throughput

November 09, 2023 — 10:40 am EST

HOUSTON Nov 9 (Reuters) - Oil refiner Citgo Petroleum on Thursday posted third quarter net profit of $567 million, up 19% from the $477 million earned in same quarter a year ago.

Profit rose on higher utilization rates and strong margins, the Venezuela-owned company said in a statement. Its utilization rate climbed to 95% last quarter, from 89% in same quarter a year ago.

