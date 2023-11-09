Refiner Citgo Petroleum posts 19% gain in third-quarter profit on higher throughput

HOUSTON Nov 9 (Reuters) - Oil refiner Citgo Petroleum on Thursday posted third quarter net profit of $567 million, up 19% from the $477 million earned in same quarter a year ago.

Profit rose on higher utilization rates and strong margins, the Venezuela-owned company said in a statement. Its utilization rate climbed to 95% last quarter, from 89% in same quarter a year ago.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams)

((Gary.McWilliams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.