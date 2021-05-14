US Markets
Refiner Citgo granted second Jones Act waiver after Colonial outage- sources

Laura Sanicola Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ERWIN SEBA

U.S. refiner Citgo received the second Jones Act waiver granted by the U.S. government after a cyberattack shut the Colonial Pipeline late last week, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Valero VLO.N received the first Jones Act waiver, Reuters reported yesterday.

Earlier Friday the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it approved a second Jones Act waiver request to a company to ease fuel supply constraints between Gulf Coast and East Coast ports, but did not name the company.

Citgo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

