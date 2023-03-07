World Markets

Refined palm olein could jump to $1,150/T in H2 of 2023- analyst Mielke

Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

March 07, 2023 — 11:31 pm EST

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 (Reuters) - Palm oil prices will improve in the second half of 2023 on tightening supplies, and refined bleached deodorized (RBD) palm olein prices could jump to $1,150 per tonne on free-on-board basis, leading industry analyst Thomas Mielke told a conference on Wednesday.

Palm oil exports from top producer Indonesia would decline in 2023 because of Jakarta's ambitious biofuel mandate, said Mielke, head of Hamburg-based analyst firm Oil World.

