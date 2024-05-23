Refined Energy Corp. Announces Capital Raise and Debt Settlement

Refined Metals (TSE:RUU) has released an update.

Refined Energy Corp. is launching a non-brokered private placement to raise up to C$200,000 and plans to use these funds for general working capital. Additionally, the company aims to settle a debt of C$155,907 through the issuance of over 1.5 million units to two company executives. The private placement and debt settlement, subject to regulatory approvals, are anticipated to be completed by May 31, 2024.

For further insights into TSE:RUU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.