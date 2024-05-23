News & Insights

Stocks

Refined Energy Corp. Announces Capital Raise and Debt Settlement

May 23, 2024 — 08:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Refined Metals (TSE:RUU) has released an update.

Refined Energy Corp. is launching a non-brokered private placement to raise up to C$200,000 and plans to use these funds for general working capital. Additionally, the company aims to settle a debt of C$155,907 through the issuance of over 1.5 million units to two company executives. The private placement and debt settlement, subject to regulatory approvals, are anticipated to be completed by May 31, 2024.

For further insights into TSE:RUU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RFMCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.