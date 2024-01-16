REFILE-UK payments firm Wise raises annual profit growth forecast

(Adds media packaging code; no changes to text)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Money transfer company Wise Plc on Tuesday raised its annual profit growth forecast, boosted by growth in active customers which pushed third-quarter income up by 40%.

Full-year income is expected to grow between 42%-44%, compared with its earlier forecast of 33%-38% growth, Wise said.

