REFILE-Ghana govt and Ghana Securities Industry Assoc agree domestic debt exchange terms

January 27, 2023 — 12:40 pm EST

ACCRA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Ghana's government and the Ghana Securities Industry Association have reached an understanding on the terms of participation by capital market operators in the country's domestic debt exchange programme, they said on Friday.

