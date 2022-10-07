REFILE-BUZZ-COMMENT-The market believes dollar has much more upside

Added product codes

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar suffered a big setback at the start of the fourth quarter, but seems to have found support ahead of a key technical level.

The USD index fell from last week's 114.78 multi-year high. On Tuesday it registered the biggest one-day fall since March 2020, to close well under the key 111.596 Fibo - a 23.6% retrace of the 101.29 to 114.78 (May to September) rise. It subsequently found support at 110.05, well ahead of the 109.627 Fibo - a 38.2% retrace of the same 101.29 to 114.78 gain.

Underpinning the greenback's ascendancy were the U.S. economy's superior performance, the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates by 300 basis points this year - with more expected - and the role it plays as a safe-haven currency. The dollar is likely to extend its dominance, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists found.

The dollar bull's resolve will be tested, however, if the USD index breaks and registers a daily close under the 109.627 Fibo and the rising 200-DMA currently at 109.124.

