REFILE-BUZZ-COMMENT-Rising energy prices will impact currencies

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Rising energy prices will impact currencies and expectations for inflation and the path of interest rates.

After big slides which helped ease inflation concerns crude oil, liquid natural gas and palm oil have risen substantially in the past two months.

Bond yields have turned higher with roughly 1% added to the yield on U.S. 10-year debt while Brent Crude oil has gained roughly $14/bbl.

Following a spike toward $16 LNG is trading around $12 - roughly $5 above this year's low near $7 - while palm oil is around MYR 4000 compared 2023's low circa MYR 3200 which traded at the end of May.

Currencies of nations that rely on imports like China, Japan, India, South Korea, Turkey, and also the European Union and eurozone are likely to be adversely affected. This is a big issue for the yuan, trade-weighted yen, rupee and lira that are already close to record lows.

It also matters for the many betting the euro rises or those invested in carry trades that will be undermined by a rise in risk aversion stemming from big moves in bond and commodity markets.

Energy prices and U.S. 10-year bond yield https://tmsnrt.rs/3YGPb90

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

