REFILE-Australia's IDP slumps as Canada accepts English language exams from competitors

May 29 (Reuters) - Australia's IDP Education IEL.AX slumped more than 14% on Monday after local media reported that Canada would now accept English language proficiency test from three other providers, a space which IDP's exam exclusively enjoyed thus far.

Shares of the education services provider tanked as much as 14.6% to A$22.04 per share by 0435 GMT, poised for their worst day in more than three years, and also emerging as the top loser in the ASX 200 benchmark index.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada had announced over the weekend that it would start accepting results from three new tests from students from Aug. 10, namely Pearson, Test of English as a Foreign Language and Canadian Academic English Language, according to a post on the IDP International English Language Testing System (IELTS) website.

Prior to this, Canada was only accepting IELTS General and IELTS Academic tests, which were approved by the IRCC.

Shares of IDP hit their lowest since June 21.

Some analysts flagged that the Canadian decision will have a tangible impact on the market share of IDP, unless it manages to claw back a lion's share of the market in the newly competitive space.

Brokerage UBS said that this move could potentially lead to a 30% market share loss for the company's Canadian SDS business, while flagging a 14% impact to the company's earnings per share.

"The market is expecting loss of market share and margin reduction to deliver a downgrade above 10% while potential risk to other regions remains an uncertainty," Mathan Somasundaram, chief executive officer at Deep Data Analytics said.

Furthermore, Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, said that increased competition will look to dent the bottomline for IDP, which resulted in the move in the share price on Monday.

However, IDP said in a press statement that the decision from the IRCC is not expected to have a material impact on the company's FY23 revenue or earnings.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on its potential dilution of market share.

